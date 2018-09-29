I’m Dying Up Here Passes On To That Big Showtime In The Sky After Two Seasons

Photo: Showtime

When it comes to stand-up comedy, it’s killed or be killed. According to Deadline, Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here is now crossing over to the other side, where it can run and play with all the other dark dramedies laid to rest after only two seasons.

Starring Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Al Madrigal and Jon Daly, the period drama about the ‘70s stand-up scene in L.A. unfortunately struggled to find its audience prior to its cancelation. Jim Carrey, the show’s executive producer, now stars on the network’s newest dark dramedy Kidding, a fact the I’m Dying Up Here characters can probably mine for some jokes from their new home in Heaven.