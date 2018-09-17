This $30-a-Month Service Wants to Be the New MoviePass

Photo: Tung Tang/Getty Images

The allure of MoviePass was paying an absurdly low price to be able to see an unlimited number of movies in theaters. It seemed unsustainable from the start, because it was, and throughout the summer of scam the service skated on the edge of oblivion with service blackouts, fluctuating prices, feuding with theater chains, developing a Bruce Willis movie, and more. But with MoviePass on the ropes, other services are stepping up to take its place. Enter Sinemia, a company that’s already active in Australia, Canada, and parts of Europe, and will now be welcoming U.S. customers. No, you can’t see unlimited movies for $10 each month, but there are variable pricing plans where you can see three (2-D) movies for that much. (If you want access to extras like 3-D and IMAX, that three-movie plan will be $17.99 per month.) And yes, there is a high-volume plan that accounts for 30 tickets per month, or basically one movie per day, for $29.99, but that only includes standard showings.

Take note, though, that if you pick a monthly plan you will have to pay a one-time “initiation” fee of $19.99 on all plans except the biggest one, which requires an additional payment of $29.99 extra. Annual plans carry no initiation fees, but it does mean for the most expensive one you’ll be paying almost $360 up front. Also keep in mind that these are the special “fall promo” rates, which replaced the company’s recent “summer sale” rates. A representative for Sinemia says while the current pricing is not “entirely permanent,” the options will apply for the “foreseeable future.”