SNL Deals With the Aftermath of Pete Davidson’s Epic Summer

Photo: NBC

The 44th season of Saturday Night Live premiered last night and wasted no time addressing the big, famous, headline-grabbing elephant in the room. No, not musical guest Kanye West (that came later) but cast member Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance and engagement to Ariana Grande. The show kicked things off during Adam Driver’s monologue, with Pete literally winking at the camera when Driver insists he does want to know about how Pete’s summer went. From there, a digital short showed Kyle Mooney trying to Single White Female Davidson after becoming jealous of the comedian’s new found popularity, ending in a Game of Thrones-style fight to the death. Finally, Davidson went ahead and addressed the whole situation head-on in a ‘Weekend Update’ segment where he joked about replacing Grande’s birth control with Tic Tacs and what will happen with that Pete Davidson song if (when) IF they break up someday. Watch all the clips below: