Watch Kate McKinnon Sabotage Adam Driver’s SNL Premiere Promo

At long last, Saturday Night Live is back this weekend for its season 44 premiere hosted by Adam Driver with musical guest Kanye West. For the first promo of the new season, the show decided to throwback to Driver’s last visit in 2016 — particularly that “Whole New World” sketch that, as it turns out, Kate McKinnon very much would’ve liked to be in. And are we really not at the point yet where Kate McKinnon gets anything she wants? Because we need to be at that point, ideally immediately.

In other SNL news, the show recently hired new cast member Ego Nwodim and four new writers (including Bowen Yang!), and Alec Baldwin has confirmed that he’s returning to the show this season to play Donald Trump, whether you like it or not.