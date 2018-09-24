South Park Returns This Week With a School-Shooting Episode

If you’ve been wondering why Comedy Central landed on the “#CancelSouthPark” approach to promoting the 22nd season of South Park, perhaps this new teaser will illuminate things a little bit. The season-premiere episode, which is slated to air this Wednesday, has a fairly unassuming log line (“Randy is desperate to help Sharon get her emotions under control and Cartman unexpectedly fails his math test”), but as this teaser reveals, there’s a little more to the episode that might qualify it for the whole #CancelSouthPark approach. Titled “Dead Kids,” the episode features — and this is totally no big deal because it’s super normal these days so don’t freak out — a school shooting. Catch the rest when the episode airs this Wednesday, September 26, at 10 p.m.