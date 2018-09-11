Stephen Colbert Bids Les Moonves Farewell, for Now

Stephen Colbert and his beard opened their monologue on Monday’s Late Show by announcing CBS Chairman Les Moonves’s official ouster over the weekend. Colbert said the second round of allegations Moonves faced were disturbing, and the host seemed satisfied that “Moonves is gone” but added “for at least nine months until he does his set at the Comedy Cellar.” Hopefully, if he does pop up there he doesn’t waste the opportunity unlike some other surprisingly thoughtless people. But with Les Moonves out of the way for now, the bearded Colbert has plenty of time for other investigations: like, was the anonymous Trump staffer who wrote that op-ed in fact an older conservative male? Or was it Kellyanne? Nah, not enough rhyming.

