Stephen Colbert Is a Beard Guy Now

Stephen Colbert returned from vacation on Tuesday night, and so did his beard. The late night host is apparently out of f***s to give and frankly, fair enough, since all he had to come back to anyway was yet another exposé on the inner workings of the White House. And as far as the list of fun things to recap this summer goes, White House exposé books rank way below, say, albums produced by Kanye West or Real Housewives episodes. Honestly, who can be bothered to shave when your comedy monologue has to quote White House Chief of Staff John Kelly saying things like, “I don’t even know why any of us are here, this is the worst job I’ve ever had.” That might not sound like a big deal until you remember that guy’s been to Iraq.

Related