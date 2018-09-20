Suge Knight Takes Plea Deal in 2015 Murder Case

Suge Knight. Photo: David McNew/AFP/Getty Images

Suge Knight has accepted a plea deal in his 2015 murder case just days ahead of what would’ve been the start of his trial in Los Angeles, the Associated Press reports. The notorious rap mogul pleaded no contest on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for running over two men with a car on the set of a Straight Outta Compton promotional video shoot at a Compton burger stand in January 2015 and fatally injuring his associate Terry Carter. (Knight was depicted unfavorably in the NWA biopic.) Per the terms of his deal, Knight, 53, will serve 28 years in prison with credit for time served — he has been awaiting trail for over three years, with delays due to health issues — and will receive three years of parole following his sentence. Knight had been charged with murder, attempted murder, and hit-and-run; his lawyers argued that Knight acted in self-defense. He would have faced life in prison if convicted at trial.