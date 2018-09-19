Suki Waterhouse Actually Shot Someone While Filming Assassination Nation

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

During the New York premiere of the new film Assassination Nation, actress Suki Waterhouse confessed to actually shooting someone during filming, because kids today just don’t know how to do blooper reels. “I hurt somebody,” the actress told the audience according to Page Six. “The bullet ricocheted. They hadn’t seen that in 20 years. The bullet came back at the guy and hurt him.” Waterhouse also noted they’d only received about an hour of firearms training for the film at the most. Reps for the film couldn’t elaborate on the incident further, so it’s not clear what the fate of the shooting victim was, but hey, they’re probably fine. Probably.