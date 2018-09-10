Viper Club Trailer: Susan Sarandon Won’t Take No for an Answer!

Susan Sarandon and Matt Bomer star in Viper Club, a new thriller from YouTube Originals. Sarandon plays Helen Sterling, an ER nurse trying to free her son, a journalist held captive by terrorists in Syria. Just as Helen runs out of options, she stumbles upon a “clandestine community of journalists, advocates, and philanthropists” willing to lend a hand. Once upon a time, this movie was known as “Vulture Club,” but it has since been renamed Viper Club, a change we are definitely not bitter about, why would you even think so? See it in select theaters October 26.

