Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Scenes With Burt Reynolds Had Not Yet Been Shot

Like most actors, Burt Reynolds was signed on to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He was reportedly lined up to play George Spahn, the man who rented his home out to Charles Manson and the Family in the months immediately before their infamous murder spree, and Variety reports that he had not yet shot his scenes. Reynolds’s niece, Nancy Lee Hess, confirmed that information with Variety this afternoon, telling the outlet, “My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled.”