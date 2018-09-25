TCA Votes to Rescind Bill Cosby’s Career Achievement Award

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The Television Critics Association issued a statement today announcing they had voted “overwhelmingly” to rescind the Career Achievement Award that was given to Bill Cosby in 2002. The award has previously been won by people like Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Betty White, and it is intended to honor an individual whose work has influenced television. The TCA says this is the first time they’ve ever rescinded an award. “Since the inaugural TCA Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to Grant Tinker in 1985, this is the first time there has been a groundswell to vacate an honor,” TCA President Daniel Fienberg said in a statement. “It was essential that the entire membership have the opportunity to vote and the results were decisive.” The decision was made just as Cosby entered the sentencing phase of his April conviction for sexual assault, where he was sentenced to 3 to 10 years.