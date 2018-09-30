Ted Turner Reveals Dementia Diagnosis

Photo: Ben Rose/Getty Images

Ted Turner, the media mogul who founded CNN in 1980 as the first 24 hour news network, has revealed to CBS that he’s suffering from dementia. Turner told Ted Koppel in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning that he suffers from Lewy body dementia. The neurodegenerative disease is similar to Parkinson’s and Alzheimers, and it is the same disease Robin Williams reportedly suffered from just before his death. Turner noted that the “euphoric highs and dark lows” he was known for exhibiting were misdiagnosed as manic depression. He described his symptoms to Koppel in an interview: “Tired. Exhausted. That’s the main symptoms. And forgetfulness.”