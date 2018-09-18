Here’s What Was Bleeped Out of Thandie Newton’s Emmys Speech

Thandie Newton. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When Thandie Newton gave her thank-yous after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work in Westworld, part of the actress’s speech was bleeped out. “I don’t even believe in God, but I’m going to thank her tonight,” Newton began, before a swear slipped through. “I am so fucking blessed to work with the people I have gotten to work with. The cast and crew of — I can’t believe I’m here — the cast and crew of Westworld, I love you all so much.”

Newton won the trophy over a murderers’ row of competitors: The Handmaid’s Tale stars Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, and Alexis Bledel; Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey; Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things; and Vanessa Kirby from The Crown. Newton also thanked Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, and “Home Box Office,” because Thandie Newton is regal and she will call you by your government name! (HBO’s official Twitter has since updated its bio to reflect Newton’s shout-out.)