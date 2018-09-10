The 9-1-1 Season Two Trailer Promises Heroism and Hunky Firemen

Season two of Fox’s 9-1-1 is on the way, and somehow, some way, this group of heroic first responders in Los Angeles has found a way to press on without Connie Britton manning the switchboards. If you thought a baby being flushed down the toilet and that Final Destination–style roller-coaster death from the first season were wild, well, it looks like the bar is being raised by having most of L.A. ripped apart by an earthquake in season two. Just think of all the horrors that could spring forth from the Big One and its subsequent aftershocks. Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, and new recruit Jennifer Love Hewitt are going to stay busy this season!

