Dan Stevens may have stolen many hearts in Downton Abbey, but for those of us who fell for him as the mysterious mercenary in The Guest, his new movie The Apostle looks like a wonderful return to sinister form. Gareth Edwards, who brought you The Raid films, directed this Netflix film about a man named Thomas (Stevens) who goes to a cult compound on an island in 1905 to rescue his sister. What he finds there is the charismatic and ominous group leader, played by Michael Sheen, who is just way too good at that sort of thing, and an unspeakable evil that he never could have predicted. The Apostle starts streaming on October 12.