Photo: Bachelor: Vietnam

You thought this Bachelor in Paradise drama with Jordan and Jenna was wild? Allow us to divert your eyeballs to The Bachelor: Vietnam, which, no hyperbole intended, shocked the hell out of viewers this week thanks to contestant Minh Thu. Upon the realization that she wasn’t receiving a rose from handsome suitor Nguyen Quoc Trung, Thu decided it was the right time to profess her love for fellow contestant Truc Nhu instead, in the hopes Nhu would abandon the Bachelor leading man for a life with her. “I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else,” Thu told Trung, before embracing Nhu and encouraging her to “come home with me.” Nhu, after a moment of contemplation, decided to follow Thu home, with Trung being surprisingly chill about the whole situation. “You only get one chance in this life,” he advised, “and you need to take it.” And she did!

Or did she? However juicy the scene was, the ladies didn’t get their happy ending together after all. According to local site Next Shark, Nhu received a visit from Trung later in the episode to have a heart-to-heart about what unfolded, with Nhu ultimately deciding to continue her Bachelor journey and not remain with Thu. The post-show publicity tour is sure to be good.