Colton Underwood might look like a ladies man, but it turns out he’s actually a 26-year-old… well, look, he’s just a virgin, alright? It’s not actually that big of a deal, but it’s kind of the thing his TV persona revolves around. And as ABC’s next Bachelor, it’s one thing that’s sure to come up a whole lot this season. So Jimmy Kimmel, stand up dude that he is, decided to sit Underwood down and give him a good old fashioned sex talk. There are charts, words like “baby omlette”, bananas described but not seen, and the revelation that Underwood has in fact been to third base, so he’s not so much a virgin per se as he is a guy who just doesn’t have HPV yet. Anyway, in some states this video is probably the only sex education kids can get until college so pass it on and remind them to take notes.

