The Daily Show Didn’t Need to Know People Are Trying to Stop Trump

It’s some serious kismet that this week of truly ridiculous political news coincided with The Daily Show returning from vacation. Wednesday night’s episode attempted to unpack the anonymous New York Times op-ed from the person inside the White House who claims there is a group of well-meaning Trump staffers working to block him from doing his worst. As Trevor Noah points out, this is a little like finding out the turbulence you’ve been feeling on your flight is actually a group of well-meaning co-pilots trying to take down a suicidal captain. Though it seems like stymying Trump’s will is pretty easy, considering all you have to do is hide things from him until he forgets. Or until some other tell-all drops tomorrow, because at this rate it’s not unlikely.