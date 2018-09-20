The Deuce Will Get a Third and Final Season

Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Deuce. Photo: HBO

Just after The Deuce returned to HBO for its second season, the network announced that creator David Simon will end the show after season three, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He tweeted today that he was grateful to the network for “the chance for The Deuce to tell its full story.” So far in the New York–set series, season one started in 1971, while the new season opens in 1977. The third and final one will skip ahead to the 1980s and focus on “the rough-and-tumble world that existed there until the rise of HIV, the violence of the cocaine epidemic and the renewed real estate market all ended the bawdy turbulence.” And really, how could The Deuce go on after all that “bawdy turbulence” goes away?