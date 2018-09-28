Photo: NBC/Justin Lubin/NBC

The silliest moments in The Good Place often lurk beyond your eye line, fuzzing quickly out of focus or appearing for only a brief instant. If you’re a diehard fan, you’ve surely scanned through the background for hidden self-referential callbacks, groan-worthy puns, and the jokes that’d be impossible to spot without the pause button. Well, now we’re here to help!

After every episode this season, join me for a stroll through The Good Place’s best visual jokes, Easter eggs, and other terrific secret gags.

Photo: NBC. Photo: NBC.

We’ve already seen these jokes in previous scenes of Eleanor’s untimely death by shopping cart. But just in case you missed them: Behind Eleanor, there’s a sign advertising Tahani’s sister Kamilah’s new album. And then, the truck that almost hit Eleanor is carrying an advertisement for a fictional erectile dysfunction drug.

Photo: NBC

This one is the name of Chidi’s preferred coffee cart at his university in Australia, and it’s also a sly nod to season two’s amazing bounty of food puns.

Photo: NBC

This medical directory board, seen as Chidi goes to look up Dr. Simone’s office number, is the best and least visible hidden joke of the season-three premiere. Dr Fran van Plammaram, PhD!

Photo: NBC

Todd the Lava Monster arrives to provide some emotional support for the gang from the Bad Place, frantically working to find Eleanor and her friends. Thanks for bringing the spiders, Todd!

Photo: NBC

In an overwhelming gesture of selflessness, Tahani deletes all the best celebrities from her phone, including The Edge and The Edge’s private number that not even Bono knows. The Edge appears in her directory alphabetically before The Queen and The Rock.

Photo: NBC

So nice of Cormac McCarthy and Malcolm Gladwell to blurb Tahani’s book.

Photo: NBC

Michael intervenes in Jason and Pillboi’s attempt to rob this Mexican restaurant: La Cantina de los Cielos, a.k.a. The Cantina of Heaven.

Photo: NBC

I am incredibly unsurprised to find Jason and Pill Boy having a heart-to-heart in front of a jukebox with the sign “Make Jukeboxes Cool Again.”