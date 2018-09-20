The Haunting of Hill House Trailer Promises So Much Childhood Trauma

After their very successful collaboration with Gerald’s Game last year, Carla Gugino and director Mike Flanagan are at it again. In the upcoming Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, Gugino plays Olivia, a mother who is almost too aware of the dangers plaguing her very haunted home, and the series follows the trauma of her kids, who grew up with some serious baggage thanks to their upbringing. Hill House, which is based on the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, starts streaming on October 12.

Related