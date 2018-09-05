Tiffany Haddish Endures an Interracial Thanksgiving in The Oath Trailer

Look, we’ll take an oath over a purge, but either way, something ominous is brewing in The Oath’s America, if that wasn’t obvious from all the, you know, tasing and knife-wielding in this trailer. Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz star as a married couple enduring an interracial Thanksgiving on the most politically charged day of the year. Chris and Kai (Barinholtz and Haddish) barely grimace through his family’s regular racism and clownery, but this particular Thanksgiving is special — it’s the day before the deadline to sign a loyalty oath to the president. As if things weren’t tense enough around the holidays, dinner gets even crazier after the arrival of two government agents, played by John Cho and Billy Magnussen. Barinholtz wrote and directed this comedy, from the producers of Get Out. See it in theaters October 12.

