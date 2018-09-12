The Tonight Show Just Cancelled Norm Macdonald’s Appearance

Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Norm Macdonald has a problem. Hours after apologizing for his controversial comments on the #MeToo movement, comedian Norm Macdonald’s appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been cancelled. A spokesperson for the show told The Hollywood Reporter, “Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, The Tonight Show has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast.” Earlier in the day, Macdonald had defended Louis C.K., Roseanne Barr, and Chris Hardwick in an interview with THR. While promoting his Netflix show Norm Macdonald Has a Show, which debuts Friday, the comedian said he was “happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit,” and, in regards to C.K. and Barr, “There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”

Macdonald later issued an apology on Twitter, writing “Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry.”