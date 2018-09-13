Tim Allen Says He’s Not Really a Trump Supporter, Just ‘Kind of an Anarchist’

Allen. Photo: FOX

Last Man Standing returns to TV this fall on Fox, which chose to revive Tim Allen’s series in the wake of the success of Roseanne, before Roseanne’s tweets got her kicked off her own show. With Allen, Fox is hoping to appeal to conservative viewers, though the comedian wants everyone to know that his show (mostly) isn’t political and he (mostly) isn’t the Trump supporter people imagine him to be (Allen did attend the inauguration). “I endorsed Kasich,” Allen pointed out in an interview with EW. “Politically I’m kind of an anarchist if you see my stand-up. I’m for responsible government that actually does what we pay them to do.” Is he a fan of Trump at this point, though? “You know … it’s a very loaded question,” Allen says, before going on to avoid criticizing Trump by saying “let’s stop banging on the pilot’s door and trying to pull the guy out of his seat while he’s still flying” and later “I’m just watching the theater of it and trying to keep my personal opinions out of it. What difference does it make whether I like him?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Allen also defends the idea that his character in the show is “blue collar,” in the face of criticisms that he’s quite wealthy and not at all working class. “[Mike Baxter] worked his way up, went to college and worked at a small fishing store, and by sweat and equity built it up through 11 stores,” Allen said in response. “So yes, I would guess [he’s rich], but we never really deal with how wealthy this guy is. And he never forgot where he came from.” Just don’t think too hard about it and it all makes sense.

