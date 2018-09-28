Manny Jacinto and Manny Jacinto’s Jawline Join Top Gun Sequel

Manny Jacinto. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Well, the new Top Gun is now your most anticipated movie of 2020: Manny Jacinto just joined the Tom Cruise sequel. Per Deadline, Jacinto will play the role of Fritz, a pilot. Starring opposite his incredibly sharp jawline are: Cruise, Glen Powell (for whom the movie added a role), Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, and Miles Teller, who definitely did not think he’d be the only young hottie in the group. Top Gun: Maverick’s plot is top secret, but is said to be about Cruise’s character, Pete Mitchell, now an instructor at the Top Gun school, taking Miles Teller’s character under his wing. It’s expected to be in theaters June 26, 2020.