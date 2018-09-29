All the evidence has been collected and meticulously analyzed. Now, there can be no avoiding the inescapable conclusion. The boys, it would seem, are back in town. In the lovely first trailer for Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective duo Holmes and Watson, the pair sure put the “Elementary!” in elementary school-level reasoning skills. In it, the Baker Street boys are tasked by the villainous Moriarty with solving a mystery lest they risk the murder of the queen herself. Unfortunately, between the violent old-time-y selfies and the swarm of killer bees, she’s not going to fair too well in their hands either. Per the trailer, Holmes and Watson is set to hit theaters this Christmas.

