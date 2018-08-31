U2 Ends Concert Early After Bono Loses His Voice On Stage

Photo: picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Images

It was a rough night in Berlin for U2, who had to end their 30th performance on their ‘Experience + Innocence Tour’ after only a few songs when lead singer Bono’s voice gave out. The band were performing ‘Red Flag Day’ when the singer began to struggle, and while he attempted to recover by drinking water and sitting out a few verses, it was no use. After then attempting to perform ‘Beautiful Day’ Bono apologized to the crowd, and suggested taking a 10-15 minute break to try and recover, with the supportive crowd cheering him on. Unfortunately, the concert ended up being cancelled after the singer’s voice did not return. The band released the following statement on their website, describing the sudden nature of Bono’s “complete loss of voice”:

We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice. We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice. As always, we appreciate our audience’s understanding and all our fans’ support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon. Adam, Larry and Edge

Reportedly Bono had been complaining earlier in the show about smoke in the arena, which apparently does allow smoking in certain areas. “This is like being in a giant cigar,” the singer can be heard telling the crowd in a fan video posted to Twitter. “I’ve lost my voice and I don’t know what to do. I was singing like a bird about 10 minutes ago.” So far, the band is still slated to continue their tour with their next show in Cologne on September 4th. Video of Bono attempting the ‘Beautiful Day’ performance and then apologizing to the crowd can be seen below.