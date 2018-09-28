What Is a Marriage Proposal That Happened on Jeopardy?

She even responded in the form of a question. They truly are a match made in heaven! 💍💕 pic.twitter.com/se12NVG4m8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 27, 2018

The televised marriage proposal isn’t going anywhere. Two weeks after the big question was popped at the Emmys, Jeopardy contestant Michael Pascuzzi decided to use his time to talk about himself on the show to instead propose to his girlfriend Maria Shafer. She said yes, and then, realizing that this is Jeopardy, answered in the form of a question: “What is… yes?” Sadly that dedication did not help Pascuzzi win the night’s game, as he came in second to returning champ Evelyn Rubin, though love has to be worth something.