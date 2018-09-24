BTS Addresses the United Nations, Solves World Peace

At a United Nations meeting today focused on youth issues, the extremely popular (no like, extremely popular) South Korean pop group BTS delivered a speech about the “Love Myself” campaign they launched with UNICEF last year, which aims to minimize violence experienced by children. Kim Nam-joon, known by his stage name RM, took to the podium with his BTS members behind him to speak about his own life, his struggles with self-acceptance, and the positive impact that finding community support has had on his own life, and the lives his bandmates. RM also, of course, thanked the BTS Army for their voracious support, and building on the message of “Love Myself” he asked that people now “Speak Yourself” and take proud ownership of whatever defines them. Watch their entire address above.