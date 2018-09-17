The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Supercalifragilistic–Emily Blunt–idocious

Look to the sky: It’s a bird; it’s a plane; it’s Emily Blunt doing her best imitation of Julie Andrews! In Mary Poppins Returns, Blunt comes back to the grown-up Banks children, played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer under thick sweaters, and tries to teach them a few new lessons. There are also appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda doing an accent, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury giving suitably sweet advice, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep in quite a wig (she’s playing a character named Topsy). Is this the feel-good British kids’ movie of the year, or did you just not see Paddington 2 yet? Mary Poppins returns in Mary Poppins Returns December 19.

