Eminem Is Haunted by the Media in His New ‘Fall’ Music Video

Eminem’s fall from rap-god grace is playing out just a like a parody of a horror movie. After releasing the surprise album Kamikaze last week, Em has now dropped something else we weren’t prepared for. In his video for the song “Fall” (the one Bon Iver wants nothing do with) Eminem is haunted by the big bad bogeyman, a.k.a. news blasts from outlets bashing his last album, Revival. (Turn off your Google alerts, sir. You’ll sleep better.) And as part of this waking nightmare, we, the media, take the shape of an actual demonic parasite sucked out of an iPad that’s come to infect Eminem. Think of us what you will, Marshall, but don’t you dare insult us with this poor man’s re-creation of that iconic scene from the video for “The Way I Am” where you jumped out of a skyscraper window. You now leave us no choice but to snatch your soul. Run.

Related