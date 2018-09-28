Watch Shawn Mendes and Jimmy Fallon Become Frenemies

Shawn Mendes stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and like two male beta fish left in the same bowl, these two charmingly boyish brunettes quickly began fighting each other over territory. And by territory I of course mean the friendship of Justin Timberlake. It was a truly epic competitive humble brag where each tries to prove he’s Justin’s better friend, but like, in a way that makes sure you know they don’t even care. And though Jimmy assumes he has the upper hand because he’s the host of the show with the power to roll clips of Shawn falling off his own stage, Jimmy still doesn’t even have Dave Grohl’s phone number. So.