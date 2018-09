The whole gang’s back together in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, from latex sex ghosts to several varieties of Sarah Paulson. In the show’s season-eight trailer, we get an inkling of how Ryan Murphy’s big crossover between the Coven and Murder House seasons might work, and a reminder that you’ve never seen the last of Emma Roberts. Also, there was somehow room to add Joan Collins. AHS: Apocalypse premieres September 12.

