New The Favourite Trailer: Nobody Laughs at the Queen
After the grim and unsettling The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos has returned with The Favourite, in which Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Olivia Colman jockey for power (and rabbits?) in early 18th-century England. Lady Sarah (Weisz) runs things for the ill and odd Queen Anne (Colman). New servant Abigail (Stone) arrives and fills in as the queen’s companion while Sarah is busy strategizing a war with the French, thus replacing Sarah as Anne’s favorite. Joe Alwyn and almost Top Gun 2 star Nicholas Hoult co-star. Hey, all those other queens got biopics — it’s Queen Anne’s turn! See The Favourite in theaters November 23.
Watch Now
