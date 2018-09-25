Watch Will Smith Jump Into the Grand Canyon

Photo: YouTube

Two of America’s greatest treasures, the grand canyon and Will Smith, came together today to create a truly great moment in YouTube video history. Smith accepted a challenge earlier in the year from YouTube creators Yes Theory to do a helibungee, which is where you bungee jump out of a helicopter, of course! After upping the ante by declaring that he wanted to stage the stunt at the Grand Canyon, and do it for charity, Smith partnered with Global Citizen to raise funds for education and jumped out of a helicopter today, which is also his 50th birthday. His family of course came to watch, and Alfonso Ribeiro even joined the viewing party to support his former co-star. Check out the full video below, the jump happens around 4:43.