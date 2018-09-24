Look what 2018 hath wrought: Weird Al parodying Weezer parodying themselves parodying Toto. In some sort of inane musical inception, Weezer have released the video for their cover of Toto’s “Africa” (a thing one fan actually asked for, to which they delivered) and it stars Weird Al Yankovic as Rivers Cuomo. Correction! Weird Al Yankovic starring as Rivers Cuomo in Weezer’s “Sweater Song” video, in a shot-for-shot re-creation. Against that same blue screen, in that same ridiculous titular sweater getup and preppy haircut. All of it. It’s 1982 meets 1994 meets 2018, and I don’t know about you, but we’re dizzy. Weird Al, of course, does an accordion solo, which he also did when he joined Weezer in L.A. in August to perform this same cover. Toto have also obviously made their own Weezer cover of “Hash Pipe,” and if their video isn’t a remake of the “Africa” video starring Weird Al as Joseph Williams playing “Hash Pipe,” send it back!