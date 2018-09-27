What’s Leaving HBO: October 2018

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our TKTK DATE new on Netflix recommendations along with a full list of new titles. Photo: Universal Pictures

This Month’s Highlights

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

E.T. is a Halloween movie in the way that people say Die Hard is a Christmas movie: It’s just a damn good movie that happens to take place on a holiday that also has a genre of movies attached to it. That said, E.T. rules, and it’s interesting to revisit in the wake of a full-scale Stranger Things–fueled campaign to recapture the simple magic it evoked in 1982. Stay a while and watch it again, because like a lot of classic movies that are currently streaming, it’s hard to know when they’ll be so easily available again. (Physical media, now and always.) Leaving October 31.

The Omen

Look, I’m not going to pretend to be an authority on horror films, and how scary they are. I am a scaredy-cat. All a horror movie has to do is say, “Hey, this thing is scary” and then I will say, Yes, yes it is! and that’s pretty much that. But if I had to pick which of the scary movies leaving HBO this month is scariest, I’d probably pick The Omen, since scary demon kids are really scary, and most of the other films in the category are more thriller than horror. So watch the movie with the scary demon kid, or its sequel. That’s here too. Leaving October 31.

Full List of What’s Leaving on HBO - October 2018

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Ending October 21

• Runaway Jury, 2003

Ending October 31

• Absolute Power, 1997

• Avatar, 2009

• The Beguiled, 2017

• The Beguiled, 1971

• The Book of Henry, 2017

• Crazy Heart, 2009

• E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

• Eurotrip, 2004

• Garfield, 2004

• Girls Trip, 2017

• Good Will Hunting, 1997

• Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009

• In the Cut, 2003

• Julia, 1977

• Kill the Messenger, 2014

• Man on the Moon, 1999

• My Life Without Me, 2003

• Nine to Five, 1980

• O, 2001

• The Postman, 1997

• The Theory of Everything, 2014

Scary Movies Available to Stream for Halloween (Ending October 31)

• AVP: Alien vs Predator, 2004

• Alien: Covenant, 2017

• Damien: Omen II, 1978

• The Final Conflict, 1981

• The Fly II, 1989

• From Hell, 2001

• The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, 1992

• Hannibal, 2001

• Incarnate, 2016

• The Last House on the Left, 2009

• The Mummy, 1999

• The Mummy Returns, 2001

• Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991

• The Omen, 1973

• Predator, 1987

• Predator 2, 1990

• The Scorpion King, 2002

• The Silence of the Lambs, 1991

