This Month’s Highlights

Witness

Peter Weir’s 1985 thriller stars Harrison Ford as Detective John Book, a Philadelphia detective attempting to solve a murder. Trouble is, the crime’s titular witness is Samuel, an 8-year-old Amish boy. In order to get the boy to cooperate, he has to earn the trust of a community he doesn’t really know or understand, providing the wonderful premise of a gritty urban cop navigating an insular culture that isn’t thrilled by his presence — all while tracking down a killer still on the loose. Leaving October 31.

High Noon

Most streaming services don’t even have many movies made before the 1960s, so whenever one leaves, it’s worth making time to revisit it — especially when it’s a classic like Stanley Kramer’s 1952 Western High Noon, starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly. The story revolves around a newly married small-town marshal (Cooper) in New Mexico who suddenly finds his happy future in jeopardy when he learns that a criminal he sent to jail is coming to town for revenge — on the same day the marshal is set to depart and settle down elsewhere, no less. Also worth noting: High Noon was controversial at the time for its story, which was written by Carl Foreman, a writer who had refused to cooperate with the House Un-American Activities Committee and blacklisted. Leaving October 31.

Full List of What’s Leaving Hulu - October 2018

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Ending October 31

• 13 Going on 30 (2004)

• 28 Weeks Later (2007)

• American Gigolo (1980)

• Any Given Sunday (1999)

• Avenging Force (1986)

• Babe (1995)

• Barfly (1987)

• Black Rain (1989)

• Body Count (1997)

• Boomerang (1992)

• Bull Durham (1988)

• Cold War (2012)

• Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

• Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)

• Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

• Double Whammy (2002)

• Eight Men Out (1988)

• Elizabethtown (2005)

• Fled (1996)

• Godzilla (1998)

• Hidalgo (2004)

• High Noon (1952)

• How to Build a Machine (2016)

• In & Out (1997)

• Invaders from Mars (1986)

• Jackie Brown (1997)

• Journey to Space (2015)

• Kazaam (1996)

• Murphy’s Law (1986)

• New in Town (2009)

• No Way Out (1987)

• Number One with a Bullet (1987)

• Original Sin (2001)

• Patriot Games (1992)

• Planet Hulk (2013)

• Point Break (1991)

• Rescue Dawn (2006)

• Signs (2002)

• Sixteen Candles (1984)

• Stir of Echoes (1999)

• Street Smart (1987)

• The 13th Warrior (1999)

• The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

• The Elephant Man (1980)

• There Will Be Blood (2007)

• Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

• True Colors (1991)

• Unbreakable (2000)

• Universal Soldier (1992)

• Up Close and Personal (1996)

• Pawn (2013)

• Precious Cargo (2016)

• Pretty in Pink (1986)

• Rabbit Hole (2011)

• Rare Birds (2002)

• The Rock (1996)

• Salsa (1988)

• Sex Drive (2008)

• Six Shooters (2013)

• Sleepers (1996)

• Snake Eyes (1998)

• Spaceballs (1987)

• Superstar (1999)

• The Suffering (2016)

• This is Spinal Tap (1984)

• Trade (2007)

• Witness (1985)

• Wooly Boys (2004)

