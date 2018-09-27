What’s Leaving Netflix: October 2018

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Netflix's library; we recommend titles to watch before they're gone. For all our streaming guides and Netflix picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Photo: Warner Bros.

This Month’s Highlights

The Lost Boys

It’s not quite a Halloween pick since it’ll be gone long before the holiday, but if you want something a little bit spooky, a little bit fun, and a whole lot ’80s, take the time to revisit The Lost Boys if you can this weekend. The story of two boys who move to a California beach town and discover it’s run by a gang of teen vampires, The Lost Boys reminds you just how many interesting things can be done with vampire stories, and make you yearn for a comeback. Leaving October 1.

Freaks and Geeks

It’s time to pour one out for a legend. Freaks and Geeks, one of the greatest to ever do it — “it” being an authentic, funny, and heartbreaking show about suburban working-class high-school life — is leaving Netflix, and there’s just enough time to watch it all if you commit to it over the weekend. Like a high-school yearbook of comedy faves, you’ll pay a visit to young Seth Rogen, James Franco, Linda Cardellini, and Martin Starr when they were baby-faced and just shy of breaking big. Enjoy the laser light show, and play some Dungeons and Dragons. Leaving October 1.

The Adventures of Tintin

Not many people in my life really talk about The Adventures of Tintin, so I think it’s fair to say that not many people in your life talk about The Adventures of Tintin. But as someone said — I don’t know who, Walt Disney, maybe — you must be the change you wish to see in the world. So, as your pal, I’m going to talk about The Adventures of Tintin, because it is a delight. Like a charming , friendly, and boyish Indiana Jones, Tintin captures the high adventure of Hergé’s comics and imbues it with the blockbuster sensibilities of Spielberg, with a breezy script by Steven Moffat, Edgar Wright, and Joe Cornish (also, you might remember that Peter Jackson co-produced this movie; that’s a lot of big names). Maybe one day, The Adventures of Tintin will be considered a classic. But for right now, it’s leaving Netflix, and you should catch it before it does. Leaving October 1.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix - October 2018

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Ending October 1

• 21

• Adventureland

• Akira

• Bad Boys

• Boogie Nights

• Cinderella Man

• Curse of Chucky

• Eyes Wide Shut

• Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

• Full Metal Jacket

• Guess Who

• Inside Man

• Let Me In

• Life Is Beautiful

• Menace II Society

• Red Dragon

• Scream 2

• Sin City

• Stealth

• The Adventures of Tintin

• The Clan

• The Family Man

• The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

• The Lost Boys

• The Rugrats Movie

• Trading Places

• White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Ending October 2

• The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Ending October 6

• The BFG

Ending October 8

• 90210: Seasons 1-5

• Kubo and the Two Strings

Ending October 10

• Leap Year

Ending October 13

• The Nut Job

Ending October 14

• About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

• The Babadook

Ending October 17

• Donnie Darko

Ending October 22

• The Secret Life of Pets

Ending October 24

• V/H/S/2

Ending October 25

• Big Eyes

• Queen of Katwe

Ending October 26

• Southside With You

Ending October 28

• Bridget Jones’s Baby

