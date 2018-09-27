Will Ferrell Really Pulls Off a Socrates Beard in This I Love You, America Clip

A new episode of Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America debuts on Hulu today, and we have a sneak peek revealing a very special guest appearance. The one and only Greek philosopher and “Athenian coastal elite” Socrates — who happens to look a lot like Will Ferrell — sits down with Silverman for a delightful lunch chat about democracy, informed versus uninformed voters, and politicians. Also, how delicious paninis are — Socrates is really into paninis, it turns out: “It’s like Dionysus is in my mouth, and he’s throwing a fucking flavor party!”

Check out the rest when today’s episode premieres on Hulu at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.