Willem Dafoe Plays Vincent van Gogh in At Eternity’s Gate Trailer

William Dafoe didn’t win an Oscar for The Florida Project, but he’s shooting his shot again with At Eternity’s Gate. In this film about Vincent van Gogh, directed by Julian Schnabel, Dafoe is put through the ringer, as a spurned artist struggling with his faith, talent, and mental illness. (Oscar Isaac, wearing a very good mustache, also makes an appearance.) It looks like van Gogh has gotten the Jackie treatment: a moody, tonal biopic instead of a rigidly defined account of one man’s life. “This is not a forensic biography,” the trailer’s description clarifies, “but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh’s letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain invented.” See it in select theaters November 16.

