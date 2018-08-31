William H. Macy Gives the Perfect Dad Response to Emmy Rossum’s Departure

Photo: Getty Images

This week, Emmy Rossum announced she will depart Showtime’s top-rated series Shameless following the end of season nine. And according to William H. Macy, her on-screen dad, everything is going to be fine and this kid is doing great. Though Macy’s on screen dad in Shameless is, shall we say, far from perfect, the real life William H. Macy seems way more Pleasantville. “She’s young and I think she’s made the right choice,” he told Entertainment Weekly, adding that her departure was something they’d been expecting. “She’s got another show that she’s an executive producer on, so she’s going right into something and she wants to branch out.” And finally, putting his metaphorical hand on her metaphorical shoulder, he said, “I wish her well. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next.”