Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty Images for YSL

Zoë Kravitz, handily your first or second most-loved Kravitz, is reportedly set to star in a gender-swapped High Fidelity TV series, according to Variety. The show’s ten-episode order will debut on Disney’s forthcoming streaming platform, which is currently scheduled to launch in the second half of 2019. Kravitz will play the female version of disgruntled record store owner Rob Gordon (originally Rob Fleming in the book), who obsessively catalogs musical “top-five” lists. The 2000 film adaptation of High Fidelity, which was also based on Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name, starred John Cusack (probably your second favorite Cusack of all time) and Kravitz’s own mother, Lisa Bonet, who is far and away the best Lisa Bonet to date. No question.