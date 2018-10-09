Here we go again. Photo: Getty Images

Your 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees are in. Righting one of its many, many, many wrongs, the Hall has nominated Janet Jackson once again (after snubbing her for this year’s class, for some egregious reason, following previous nominations) because the latest Year of Janet must rightfully extend into 2019. Also up again are Radiohead — despite the fact that they want absolutely nothing to do with the Hall — Rage Against the Machine, the Cure, Kraftwerk, MC5, Rufus & Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, and the Zombies. First-time nominees this year include solo Stevie Nicks (she’s already in with Fleetwood Mac), Devo, Def Leppard, Roxy Music, Todd Rundgren, and John Prine. Alas, no artists in their first year of eligibility made the cut, which is bad news for rap: no Outkast, Fugees, Snoop Dogg, or the Roots. But also no Beck, Jeff Buckley, or Dave Matthews Band. Someone check on Lady Bird! The 2019 inductees will be announced in December, and once again, fans have a vote in the matter. Only the second-most important vote of your year, people!