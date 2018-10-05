A Soundtrack Is Released for A Star Is Born

Photo: 2018 Interscope Records, Motion Picture Artwork

The If you’re currently dealing with the totality of your feelings because you just saw A Star Is Born, and now you maybe don’t know what to do with yourself, but you need to do something, then you might just be in luck. The film’s official soundtrack was just released, featuring all of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s vocal stylings, as well as several clips of dialogue from the film, ostensibly so you can re-enact the movie on your commute. The whole 34 track behemoth of an album is available on iTunes, Spotify, and Tidal. It even features a special extended version of Lady Gaga singing ‘I’ll Never Love Again.’ Try not to cry all your eyeliner off.