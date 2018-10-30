See the whole movie, Babs! Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Netflix

Barbra Streisand has been busy singing out her anger over Trump, so she apparently hasn’t had time to get to a multiplex and check out Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, even though she previously starred in the 1976 version. “I haven’t seen it completed,” Streisand told the New York Times in an interview, adding that “Bradley [Cooper] did show me the opening.” How exactly Bradley showed Barbra the opening to his film isn’t clear — did he ambush her at an event? Did they sit down for a notes session in her basement mall? — but she did seem to enjoy what she saw. “I was surprised by how similar it was to my version,” she said. “I loved how he used the drag bar. I thought that was new and interesting. What I’ve seen of the film I really liked.” Barbra, we need you to see the rest so you can weigh in on the ass song.