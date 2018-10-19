How the Media Would Have Covered the Events of A Star Is Born

“Jackson Maine Flaunts Fresh Tan While Stepping Out With Mystery Brunette.” Photo: Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Clay Enos

As the third Hollywood remake of a film from 1937, A Star Is Born strives for a kind of timelessness. Outside a pushy fan demanding a selfie, and one brief mention of YouTube, there’s not much in the movie’s version of the music industry that feels like it could have only happened in 2018. A Star Is Born presents a vision of the celebrity economy without tweets, takes, listicles, and think pieces — which surely makes the movie much less aggravating, but we can’t help feeling like something crucial has been lost. So we decided to make it ourselves. With knowledge gleaned from a decade in the #content mines, here is how the media would have covered the story of Jackson Maine and Ally.

Warning: This post spoils the entirety of A Star Is Born.

Photo illustrations by Jed Egan.