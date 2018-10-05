Just Wanted to Take Another Look at You, A Star Is Born: A Photo Essay

The most fun part of A Star Is Born — second only to watching A Star Is Born and crying over A Star Is Born — is talking about A Star Is Born, specifically one scene highlighted in the trailer. “Hey,” Bradley Cooper’s deep voice says in the trailer (and in the movie, too, but come on — you’ve seen the trailer, right?). “What?” Lady Gaga, makeup free as singer-songwriter Ally, asks. They’ve just met at a drag bar and spent a whole night getting to know each other. Cooper’s blue eyes glisten. “I just wanted to take another look atchu,” his sunburned country singer Jackson Maine replies. And just like that, a romance is Born, and an iconic line is also Born.
More attention should be paid to this act of taking other looks, so here is a photo essay in which many looks are taken: at Jackson, at Jackson’s greasy hair, at Ally — I’ll even take another look at Ally taking another look at herself. Why, you might ask? Well, go see A Star Is Born because if you yourself have not been Borned, then maybe you won’t understand the importance of taking another look!
I could pencil in taking several longer looks atchu, Bradley Cooper’s greasy highlights!
Lady Gaga’s Ally, who just wants to take another look at herself.
I just wanted to get another look at you, “Shallow” scream!
Hey, Lady Gaga’s electrical-tape eyebrows — could I take another look at you?
Wise, concerned Dave Chappelle? Hey. I just wanted to take another look at you.
Sam Elliott, 74, taking another look at Bradley Cooper, 43.
Well, hello, montage of happy times! I just wanted to take another look at you.
Lady Gaga, in a scene where she would very much like to not to take any more looks. Maybe not at you, specifically, but like, no more looks in general.
Maybe it’s time to let the old ways die. Or maybe it’s time for me to take another look at you, bearded Jackson Maine.
Hey! Let’s take one last look — at each other. See you in the shallow.