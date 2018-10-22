The Butt Song From A Star Is Born Won’t Be Submitted for Oscar Consideration

Warner Bros. is apparently not coming around Ally with an ass like that. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Butt song, snubbed! Warner Bros. has announced who and what will be competing for Oscars on behalf of a A Star Is Born. Everything shakes out as expected — Bradley Cooper for best director, actor, co-screenwriter; Gaga for best actress — except for the song choices. None of Ally’s sellout bops made the cut! The studio will only campaign three tunes: “Shallow” (written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt), “Always Remember Us This Way” (written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna), and the final ballad “I’ll Never Love Again” (written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Raitiere), featuring Bradley Cooper’s vocals, as shown in the movie. Since 2008, only two songs from a single movie are allowed to be nominated, though the movie can push more for consideration.

Notably, Ally Campana’s song “Why Did You Do That?” — a very good song according to Diane Warren, and very not good song according to Jackson Maine — will not be in the running this awards season. Can someone get Rez on the phone — we need justice for the song about butts!